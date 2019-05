Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMOT--Katlin Kovacek is a junior at Wilmot Union High School. She runs for the track & field varsity team. Katlin runs the 100, 200, 400 and relays and hurdles. She has also been selected to compete in the Down Under Sports tournament in Australia. She will be leaving in July for that. She has started a gofundme page to help raise money to afford the trip.

Katlin Kovacek

Wilmot Union H.S. Junior

Track & Field