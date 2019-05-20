‘Yawning’ serial Red Bull thief, caught on camera, sentenced to prison in 3 Racine County cases

RACINE COUNTY — A man prosecutors said was caught on camera yawning during a theft involving Red Bull in Burlington was sentenced in three cases filed against him out of Racine County Monday, May 20.

The three cases were filed on July 10 and July 11, 2018. In March, Cory Naber pleaded guilty to three counts of retail theft — intentionally taking less than $500 and one count of felony bail jumping. In court on Monday, May 20, Naber was sentenced to serve 15 months in prison and three years’ probation.

The sentences were broken down as follows:

Case filed July 10, 2018:

Pleaded guilty to retail theft — intentionally taking less than $500 on March 19, 2019

Sentenced to nine months in the Racine County Jail with Huber release

Case filed July 10, 2018:

Pleaded guilty to retail theft — intentionally taking less than $500 and felony bail jumping on March 19, 2019

Sentenced to nine months in the Racine County Jail (concurrent), plus three years in prison and two years’ extended supervision, which was stayed. Naber was instead placed on probation for three years.

Case filed July 11, 2018:

Pleaded guilty to retail theft — intentionally taking less than $500 on March 19, 2019

Sentenced to six months in the Racine County Jail (consecutive) with Huber release

He was ordered to pay $397.86 in restitution to Festival Foods and $243.49 to Walmart.

Naber and his alleged accomplice were accused of stealing several dozen 12-packs of Red Bull — close to $1,000 worth — from stores in Burlington, Caledonia and Mount Pleasant in May 2018.

In one case, Naber was accused of stealing from Walmart in Burlington. A criminal complaint said surveillance video showed a man placing 13 12-packs of Red Bull in a cart and “making no attempt to pay for the merchandise as he exited the store” on May 5, 2018. The complaint said investigators compared the surveillance video with Wisconsin Department of Corrections photos of Naber, and they matched.

In the second, Naber was accused of stealing from Festival Foods on Washington Avenue in Mount Pleasant. A criminal complaint said a manager at the store said on May 18, 2018, he noticed the store’s Red Bull display was “suspiciously empty.” He took a look at surveillance video, which showed a man later identified as Naber enter with a man later identified as Kevin La Gosh. Naber was seen in the video loading 14 12-pack cases of Red Bull into the cart and walking toward the exit. The complaint said La Gosh distracted an employee and Naber exited without paying.

In the third, Naber was accused of stealing from Pick ‘n Save on Douglas Avenue in Caledonia. The criminal complaint said a suspect was captured on surveillance video taking 18 12-packs of Red Bull, loading them into a cart, before exiting the store without paying. It happened on May 23, 2018. The complaint said a customer snapped a picture of the suspect vehicle, and investigators learned it was registered to Naber.

Naber’s alleged accomplice, Kevin La Gosh, 30, of Milwaukee was charged July 10, 2018 with one count of retail theft-intentionally taking less than $500, as party to a crime and misdemeanor bail jumping. Online court records showed he failed to appear for a plea/sentencing hearing on April 30, and a bench warrant was issued. Online court records showed he was in custody as of May 15. A bail/bond forfeiture hearing was scheduled for June 3.

As of May 20, Naber had five open cases, filed out of Racine and Waukesha counties. Below is a listing of cases against Naber, dating back to January 2018:

Filed March 5, 2019 out of Waukesha County:

Misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally taking less than $500

A hearing was scheduled for June 27.

Filed Feb. 4, 2019 out of Waukesha County:

Felony retail theft-intentionally taking greater than $500 to $5,000

A hearing was set for June 27.

Filed Feb. 4, 2019 out of Waukesha County:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer

A hearing was set for June 27.

Filed July 11, 2018 out of Waukesha County:

Felony bail jumping

A hearing was set for June 27.

Filed May 24, 2018 out of Calumet County:

Retail theft-intentionally taking less than $500, repeater

Felony bail jumping, repeater

Naber pleaded no contest to the retail theft charge on Feb. 27, 2019. He was sentenced to serve 150 days in jail with Huber release, with credit for 94 days time served.

Filed Jan. 26, 2018 out of Waukesha County:

Possession of narcotic drugs

Possession/illegally obtained prescription

Possession of drug paraphernalia

A jury trial was scheduled for July 2.