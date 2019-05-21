× 3 from Wisconsin sick with salmonella after consuming Del Monte veggie trays from Kwik Trip

MILWAUKEE — Three people from Wisconsin were sickened with salmonella after consuming Del Monte vegetable trays sold at Kwik Trip.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Minnesota Department of Health, and local health departments were working with the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate.

In addition to the three in Wisconsin, one person in Minnesota was sickened after consuming the veggie trays. These patients reported becoming ill between April 13 and April 27. DHS officials noted it’s possible additional illnesses will be reported due to the delay from when a person becomes ill to when it is reported to public health agencies.

DHS officials said Kwik Trip was cooperating with the investigation, and the veggie trays were removed from stores.

The Del Monte vegetable trays associated with the investigation contain broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip:

Del Monte Vegetable Tray (containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip) 6 oz.

Del Monte Vegetable Tray (containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip) 12 oz.

The Del Monte vegetable trays may also have been distributed to other retailers in Wisconsin. An investigation regarding product distribution was ongoing.

Salmonella is caused by consuming food or water contaminated with salmonella bacteria, or by direct or indirect contact with fecal matter from infected people or animals. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pains, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days.

If you have consumed a Del Monte vegetable tray purchased at any retail location and are experiencing symptoms of salmonella, contact your health care provider.

Ill consumers in Wisconsin should also contact their local health department and ill Minnesotans should contact the Minnesota Department of Health.

In 2018, an outbreak of cyclosporiasis sickened more than 200 people in four states beginning in May — linked to Del Monte vegetable trays sold at Kwik Trip and other retailers.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the cyclospora parasite. People are infected by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite. F

Symptoms of cyclospora include diarrhea and frequent, sometimes explosive bowel movements, according to the CDC. Those who are infected may also experience loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps or pain, nausea, gas and fatigue. Vomiting, headache, fever, body aches and flu-like symptoms can also occur.

These illnesses led Kwik Trip to recall the Del Monte vegetable trays.

In June 2018, a lawsuit was filed by a plaintiff who purchased multiple Del Monte veggie trays from Kwik Trip in May 2018 — and was impacted by the illness in June.