Body found in vehicle submerged in Lake Winnebago

OSHKOSH — Oshkosh police say a body has been recovered from a vehicle submerged in Lake Winnebago.

Police say they were notified Monday that there was damage to the railing at the Bowen Street fishing dock, indicating a vehicle may have plunged into the lake.

Oshkosh Fire Department divers did an initial search but didn’t find anything. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department divers were called, did a search with sonar and found the vehicle and the body.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, you may call the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.