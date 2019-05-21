Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Body found in vehicle submerged in Lake Winnebago

Posted 11:42 am, May 21, 2019, by

OSHKOSH — Oshkosh police say a body has been recovered from a vehicle submerged in Lake Winnebago.

Police say they were notified Monday that there was damage to the railing at the Bowen Street fishing dock, indicating a vehicle may have plunged into the lake.

Oshkosh Fire Department divers did an initial search but didn’t find anything. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department divers were called, did a search with sonar and found the vehicle and the body.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, you may call the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.