Whoa! Black bear wanders through front yard of home in Johnson Creek, captured on camera

JOHNSON CREEK -- Here's something you don't see every day -- at least in Johnson Creek. FOX6 News viewers Rocco and Janoah Bartolotta shared video of a black bear wandering through their front yard early Tuesday morning, May 21.

A camera on their residence captured the creature strolling through around 3 a.m. The bear doesn't seem all that concerned about anything in the yard -- just enjoying a peaceful evening in Johnson Creek.

Rocco Bartolotta tells FOX6 News one of the comments to his own posting of the video indicates this particular bear might have a couple of cubs.