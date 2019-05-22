× For 1st time, more than a dozen artists will take the stage for acoustic sets during Summerfest 2019

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Wednesday, May 22 announced more than a dozen artists will take the stage at the American Family Insurance House during Summerfest 2019 — playing acoustic sets.

For the first time, headlining artists including HANSON, Brandi Carlile, Jimmie Allen, and more will perform an intimate acoustic set inside the house. Fans will have the opportunity to be in the audience for these performances by stopping at the American Family Insurance House to register (while supplies last).

The lineup is as follows:

June 26 2 p.m. HANSON 4 p.m. WALK THE MOON June 27 4 p.m. St. Paul & The Broken Bones June 28 4 p.m. Brandi Carlile June 29 4 p.m. Third Eye Blind June 30 2 p.m. Jimmie Allen 4 p.m. Brothers Osborne July 2 4 p.m. Reyna July 3 4 p.m. Nora Collins July 4 4 p.m. X Ambassadors July 5 2 p.m. Matisyahu 4 p.m. Cole Swindell July 6 4 p.m. TBA

“Our sponsorship of Summerfest is just one example of our commitment to investing in events that are enjoyed by both our customers and the community,” said Judd Schemmel, American Family Insurance associate vice president of community investment in a news release. “We’re happy to give music-lovers visiting the American Family House an opportunity to experience the bands they love in a more informal and up-close setting, as well as enjoy other activities designed to enhance their experience at Summerfest.”

The American Family Insurance House is located behind the Mid Gate Fountain and is open from noon to 9 p.m. daily. Other activities at the house include creating a personalized festival look at the DIY (do it yourself) swag station, taking Insta-worthy photos and more. Plus, while exploring Summerfest, look for the American Family Insurance interactive social media vending machines for the chance to win tickets and prizes.

