Plan an adventure! Wisconsin State Parks offering free admission June 1-2

MILWAUKEE — Grab the kids, it’s time for an adventure! Wisconsin State Parks are offering FREE admission June 1-2.

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website, the following activities are free for Wisconsin residents and visitors alike:

Free entry to state parks

Free fishing(no license required, equipment available)

Free DNR trails

Free ATV/UTV riding on public trails open

“Wisconsin is a beautiful playground, especially in summer,” said DNR Secretary-Designee Preston Cole. “Not many states can boast the array of natural recreation opportunities we have here. Fun Free Weekend is the perfect time to enjoy our state parks, forests and trails. I urge you to get out and explore, you might just like it.”

In addition, Saturday, June 1, the Friends of the Pike Lake Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest are holding Discovery Day with geocaching, archery, t-shirt painting, a wildlife show, kayak demos, telescope viewing, fishing and hiking.

To learn more about Fun Free Weekend at Wisconsin State Parks, CLICK HERE.