With DNC deadline looming, critics say city ‘can’t afford’ expansion of The Hop

MILWAUKEE -- The countdown was on Wednesday, May 22, with seven days for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to convince the Milwaukee Common Council to vote in favor of his streetcar expansion proposal. A council committee on Tuesday voted to delay the release of funds for construction and study -- with city leaders hoping to have the project finished in time for the July 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Longtime critics of the streetcar said the city cannot afford it. New critics said the proposal doesn't deliver on the mayor's promise.

"This city can't afford the streetcar," said Alderman Tony Zielinski.

Zielinski, a longtime critic of the streetcar project, said he'll never vote in favor of its expansion.

"The federal money will dry up in 2020. This last year, we got $3.4 million. When that money dries up, where are we going to find the money to run the streetcar?" said Zielinski.

"All progress will end," said Alderman Robert Bauman.

Alderman Bauman and four other Common Council members voted Tuesday to hold off on releasing funds for construction and route planning. Mayor Barrett has said his proposal would bring The Hop to Milwaukee's neighborhoods.

"The plan I proposed sends it to Bronzville, sends it to Walker's Point," said Mayor Barrett.

Alderman Bauman and others said the route doesn't go far enough south.

"Everything hinges on this 4/5th of a mile, and if the mayor is willing to dig in and he has no Vel Phillips Plaza, no extension to Wisconsin Avenue and no progress for a while, maybe the foreseeable future..." said Bauman.

The Common Council could split up the proposals and approve only construction to Wisconsin Avenue and the Vel Phillips Plaza -- the two projects Mayor Barrett wants completed by the time Milwaukee hosts the DNC in July 2020. FOX6 News tried to ask Mayor Barrett whether he would support the split.

"You know what? We really want to stick to the good news of the day," said Mayor Barrett's spokeswoman.

Alderman Bauman said splitting up the proposals isn't an option.

"I don't think there is any doubt about that. I don't think there are votes to do this thing piecemeal," said Bauman.

The full Milwaukee Common Council will vote on the proposals May 29. If it's not passed, Jeff Polenske, commissioner of the Department of Public Works said it's likely the extension to the convention center and the plaza would not be finished in time for the DNC.