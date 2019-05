MILWAUKEE — More than 350 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery were welcomed home on Thursday, May 23 at the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee.

This Milwaukee-based united has spent the last nine months deployed in the Middle East. The unit conducted high-mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) fire support missions for coalition and partner militaries in the region.

