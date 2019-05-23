Admitted serial cigarette thief sentenced to prison in 1 of 8 cases filed out of 4 counties

MILWAUKEE — He’s facing charges in four counties in southeast Wisconsin, and on Thursday, May 23, a Milwaukee man prosecutors said is a serial cigarette thief was sentenced in one of eight cases filed against him since November 2018.

Zeuntre Robinson, 35, pleaded no contest to one count of robbery with use of force, filed Dec. 3, 2018 out of Ozaukee County. He was then sentenced to serve three years in prison and four years’ extended supervision.

Robinson faces three cases out of Washington County, three cases out of Milwaukee County, and one out of Racine County. Below are details on the status of those cases:

Washington County

Filed March 14, 2019

Retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $500 to $5,000

Arraignment set for May 29

Washington County

Filed Jan. 31, 2019

Retail theft — intentionally taking less than $500

Hearing set for May 29

Washington County

Filed Jan. 8, 2019

Retail theft — intentionally taking less than $500

Hearing set for May 29

Racine County

Filed Dec. 13, 2018

Retail theft — intentionally taking less than $500, repeater

Warrant issued Jan. 4, 2019 for failure to appear in court

Milwaukee County

Filed Dec. 13, 2018

Robbery with use of force — six counts

Armed robbery

Plea/sentencing hearing set for May 31

Milwaukee County

Filed Nov. 13, 2018

Retail theft — intentionally taking less than $500

Plea/sentencing hearing set for May 31

Milwaukee County

Filed Nov. 8, 2018

Retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $500 to $5,000

Plea/sentencing hearing set for May 31

Robinson was arrested after a Nov. 15, 2018 pursuit of a forest green minivan that began after a reported robbery in progress at a gas station in Grafton — where investigators said a large quantity of cigarettes was stolen during a scuffle.

The pursuit ended on Brown Deer Road near the I-43 Park and Ride lot. Video showed a suspect, later identified as Robinson, casually opened the door with a bag in hand, and took off on foot. There were three other people in the van. Investigators said only one passenger was involved in the robbery. Investigators said she could face “party to a crime” charges.

A manhunt ensued — with multiple agencies joining in the search from Milwaukee, River Hills, Bayside and Brown Deer. Robinson was caught hiding in a garage.

A criminal complaint filed out of Milwaukee County listed the following crimes:

Oct. 21, 2018: Green Bay Avenue and Bender Road in Glendale — robbery with use of force

Prosecutors said Robinson attempted to purchase three cartons of Newport cigarettes from Speedway, and as the clerk was conducting the transaction, he “took the cartons forcibly from (the clerk’s) hands. He then exited the store without paying for them. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras. The clerk positively identified the suspect as Robinson.

According to prosecutors, Robinson admitted to stealing the cigarettes — telling investigators he gets $60 per carton for them.

Nov. 2, 2018: 92nd and Bluemound in Milwaukee — robbery with use of force

Prosecutors said at Speedway, Robinson used several credit/debit cards in an attempt to purchase two cartons of Newport 100 cigarettes, but the transactions were denied. He exited the store briefly, but then returned — pushing past a pastry cart and going behind the counter. The clerk said Robinson “pushed past him” and said “give me Newports” and “where’s the other carton of cigarettes?” The clerk tried to prevent the theft, but prosecutors said Robinson grabbed the cigarettes and ran out of the store with them. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

The complaint said Robinson identified himself in the surveillance photos. He said this incident was the first time he was in this particular Speedway, and said “he thinks he went in there three separate times to steal cigarettes.”

Nov. 7, 2018: 84th and Howard in Milwaukee — armed robbery

At Speedway, investigators spoke with a clerk who said he “recognized the suspect from a previous theft, and asked him to leave.” The suspect left and returned with his left hand in his pocket, “implying he had a firearm,” demanding cartons of cigarettes. The clerk said the suspect said: “I ain’t (expletive) around with you,” before walking behind the counter — “grabbing as many cartons as he could carry” before fleeing the store. This incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

The complaint said Robinson identified himself in surveillance photos and “when he was told he dropped a carton of cigarettes during the incident, he responded “(expletive) $60.”

Nov. 9, 2018: Green Bay Avenue and Bender Road in Glendale — robbery with use of force

Prosecutors said a Speedway clerk indicated he was working the register when the suspect “asked to purchase five cartons of Newport 100 cigarettes.” The clerk said he was aware of recent cigarette thefts, so he put four cartons on the floor behind the register, and held one in his hand to scan to barcode. The clerk said the suspect had his hand in his sweatshirt pocket and told the clerk “to put them in a bag and there won’t be no problems.”

The clerk said the suspect walked behind the counter and shoved him with both hands. He said he shoved the suspect back, and “tried to defend himself.” He said the suspect left the store and then came back — shoving the clerk again into the cash register. He then grabbed four cartons of the Newport 100 cigarettes and exited the store without paying. Investigators said the clerk was “visibly shaken,” and suffered injuries as a result of the shoving. He identified Robinson as the suspect.

The complaint said Robinson indicated this crime “did not go well for him.” He said the clerk “went beast mode,” and after they exchanged words he said to himself “(expletive) it. I’m going to go back there and get mine.” He said they wrestled behind the counter, and he grabbed three cartons of cigarettes.

Nov. 11, 2018: Forest Home Avenue and Lincoln Avenue — robbery with use of force

At Walgreens, a store manager told investigators the suspect entered and tried to buy some candy with a credit card that was declined. He then went behind the counter and pushed the clerk into the corner before stealing Newport cigarettes. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

The complaint said Robinson indicated he believed he obtained two cartons of cigarettes from this incident. He said the employee tried to get “beasty,” and he saw one employee “go to the door and pull the gate down in an attempt to prohibit him from leaving the store.” Investigators told him he dropped a carton of cigarettes and his prints were found on it. He said “I dropped a carton? (Expletive) — that’s $60 though.” He identified himself in surveillance photos.

Nov. 12, 2018: Wauwatosa Avenue and Center Street — robbery with use of force

At Walgreens, prosecutors said an employee said a suspect walked behind the counter and disregarded her statements that he was not allowed back there. She said as he walked toward her, she pushed him back, and he pushed her before grabbing a carton and loose packs of Newport 100 cigarettes — placing them in a shopping bag. He then left without paying. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

The complaint said Robinson admitted to taking the cigarettes in this case. He said “he knew what he was doing was wrong,” but “he stole them to support his family.” He said he would target Walgreens and Speedway stores “knowing they had a policy of no hands on the person stealing.” He identified himself in surveillance photos.

Nov. 15, 2018: 91st Street and Good Hope Road — robbery with use of force

Prosecutors said a suspect entered the Walgreens store and came to the register with items to check out, including flowers. As the clerk was ringing up the items, the suspect went behind the counter and “pulled out his own plastic bag and began filling it with cigarettes.” Another employee said he and the suspect began to fight, and the suspect “got loose from him” and fled from the store — grabbing the flowers on his way out. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

Robinson admitted to this crime, prosecutors said, telling investigators he pulled a bag out of his pocket, saying “he brings his own bags with him.” He said he “started grabbing packs of cigarettes.” He said when the manager approached, he “smelled fear,” and “I gave him the benefit of the doubt, but he started to get rough, so I had to let him know that I can get rough too.” When asked why he took the flowers, prosecutors said Robinson laughed, and said “he was thinking about his mama.”

According to the criminal complaint, regarding these thefts — Robinson told investigators “you know how some people work all week and then get paid Friday — so I work all week and then I stash all week until Friday, and then I cash everything in,” referring to the stolen cigarettes. He said he would typically sell them for $60 per carton, but said if he “busts them down” and sells them individually, he can make $150 per carton.

The criminal complaint lists multiple other incidents where Robinson was accused of stealing Newport cigarettes:

Oct. 24, 2018: Speedway at 68th and North in Wauwatosa ($240 loss to the store) — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to the theft

Oct. 28, 2018: Speedway at 92nd and Oklahoma in West Allis ($228 loss to the store) — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to the theft

Oct. 30, 2018: Peter’s Foods at 51st and College in Greendale

Nov. 7, 2018: Speedway at Green Bay and Bender Road in Glendale ($415 loss to the store) — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to the theft

Nov. 7, 2018: Speedway at Burnham and Beloit in West Allis ($803 loss to the store) — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to the theft

Nov. 8, 2018: Speedway at Green Bay and Bender Road in Glendale ($241 loss to the store) — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to the theft

Nov. 9, 2018: Speedway at 92nd and Oklahoma in West Allis ($837 loss to the store) — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to the theft

Nov. 9, 2018: Speedway at 91st and National — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to an attempted theft

Nov. 10, 2018: Speedway at Burnham and Beloit in West Allis ($707 loss to the store) — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to the theft

Nov. 11, 2018: Walgreens at 60th and Brown Deer Road in Brown Deer ($333 loss to the store) — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to the theft

Nov. 11, 2018: Speedway at 92nd and Bluemound in Milwaukee ($496 loss to the store) — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to the theft

Nov. 14, 2018: Walgreens at Hampton and Fond du Lac ($647 loss to the store) — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to the theft

Nov. 14, 2018: Walgreens at 91st and Appleton ($174 loss to the store) — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to the theft

Nov. 14, 2018: Walgreens at Howell and Bradley Avenue in Milwaukee ($435 loss to the store) — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to the theft

Nov. 15, 2018: Walgreens at Mayfair and Capitol in Wauwatosa ($321 loss to the store) — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to the theft

Nov. 15, 2018: Speedway at Layton and Pine Avenue in Milwaukee ($435 loss to the store) — Prosecutors said Robinson admitted to the theft