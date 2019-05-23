Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Beating brain drain: Games you can play to keep their skills sharp all summer long

MILWAUKEE -- Worried about your kid experiencing a learning loss over the summer? Set them up for summer success instead. Paige Prichard with Mathnasium joins Real Milwaukee with some ways to beat the summer slide. A new Mathnasium just opened in Franklin. They're showing some ways parents can prevent their kids from experiencing learning loss over the summer through games, quizzes or enrolling in Mathnasium.

The 5 basic things parents can do to prevent the slide in any area of education are:

  • Routine
  • Question
  • Acknowledge
  • Practice
  • Play
