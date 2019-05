CEDARBURG — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital by Flight for Life Thursday morning, May 23 after being involving in an accident with a vehicle in Cedarburg.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Pioneer Road between Wauwatosa Road Cedarburg Road.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the condition of the bicyclist.