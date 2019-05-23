LIVE: Crash on westbound I-94 at Elmhurst Rd., left shoulder is blocked
Fresh flowers in your home reduces pain, study finds

ALEXANDIRA, Va. — A fresh bouquet of flowers may help your reduce pain.

A study from the American Society for Horticulture Science examined the therapeutic effects of plants on surgical patients.

Researchers found those exposed to flowers reported feeling less pain, anxiety, and fatigue.

These patients also had lower blood pressure and heart rates than patients not exposed to plants.

Experts say these results may suggest flowers should be “complimentary medicine” for recovering patients.

