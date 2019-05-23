Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Investigation underway into possible police impersonation case in Sheboygan Falls

Posted 2:02 pm, May 23, 2019, by

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — An investigation was underway in a possible police impersonation case in Sheboygan Falls.

Police said on Wednesday evening, May 22, a complaint came in regarding a suspicious man making concerning statements to kids in River Park, and possibly impersonating an officer.

According to police, this was believed to be an isolated incident.

Police said they identified the man, and were actively investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.