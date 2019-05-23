× Investigation underway into possible police impersonation case in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — An investigation was underway in a possible police impersonation case in Sheboygan Falls.

Police said on Wednesday evening, May 22, a complaint came in regarding a suspicious man making concerning statements to kids in River Park, and possibly impersonating an officer.

According to police, this was believed to be an isolated incident.

Police said they identified the man, and were actively investigating.