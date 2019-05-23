× No injuries after home fully engulfed in flames in Town of Scott in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — No one was hurt in a fire at a home on State Highway 28 in the Town of Scott in Sheboygan County Thursday afternoon, May 23.

It happened around 3 p.m. — and arriving first responders found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Sheriff’s officials said there were reports of ammunition discharging in the home due to the fire, which was brought under control by about 3:30 p.m.

The cause was under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.