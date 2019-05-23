Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Series tied 2-2: Bucks ready to square up against Raptors in Game 5

Posted 5:45 am, May 23, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:06AM, May 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE --  The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Toronto Raptors in Milwaukee on Thursday night, May 23 in Game 5.  They are in a 2-2 series tie in the Eastern Conference finals. The Raptors won the last meeting 120-102.

Kyle Lowry scored 25 points to lead Toronto to the victory and Khris Middleton totaled 30 points in defeat for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 40-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 49.7 rebounds per game and is 37-12 when out-rebounding opponents. The Raptors are 36-16 in conference play. Toronto averages 45.2 rebounds per game and is 30-16 when opponents win the rebound battle.

During all  Bucks game days for the remainder of the postseason, West Juneau Avenue from North 6th Street to North Old World Third Street will be closed from 2:00 p.m. to midnight for "Milwaukee Bucks Watch Parties.”

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes to avoid the closure.

