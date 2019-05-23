× Volunteers, students place 35K+ flags at graves of fallen at Wood National Cemetery

MILWAUKEE — Volunteers and students from southeast Wisconsin paid tribute to our nation’s fallen on Thursday, May 23 by placing American flags at the graves of more than 35,000 troops at Wood National Cemetery.

Officials say the process of placing all those flags took roughly two hours — because of the volunteer help. One of those groups is from Silver Lake Intermediate School in Oconomowoc. The 5th through 8th grade students who took part are members of a Veterans Service Club.

“It’s a big privilege for us to be here and honor those that have sacrificed the ultimate sacrifice for us,” said Jill Jones, an 8th grade history teacher at Silver Lake Intermediate School. “The reasons why they have what they have today, is because of our soldiers. And our freedoms are never guaranteed. We need to make sure they always remember that.”

Memorial Day is Monday, May 27 this year. But there will be ceremonies throughout southeast Wisconsin all weekend long.