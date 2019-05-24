Martice Fuller pleads not guilty to charges in fatal shooting of Kaylie Juga

KENOSHA — Martice Fuller pleaded not guilty on Friday, May 24 to charges associated with the fatal shooting of Kaylie Juga, 15, on Thursday, May 9. The shooting wounded Juga’s mother, Stephanie Juga.

Fuller, now 16, is being held on $1 million cash bond — and is charged with the following:

First degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon

According to the criminal complaint, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to 66th Street around 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 for a report of a shooting. The first deputy on the scene observed the garage door at the home was open — and he went inside. The deputy found Kaylie Juga lying on the floor of a room — suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The deputy also came upon Stephanie Juga, Kaylie’s mother, who was wounded.

The complaint said when asked about what happened, Stephanie Juga told investigators Kaylie was in her room listening to music after school. Mrs. Juga said “she heard a blood-curdling scream” followed by a “bang.” When Mrs. Juga stepped into the hallway, she told investigators she saw Fuller standing at the entrance to her daughter’s room. She “pleaded with (Fuller) — ‘You don’t have to do this.’ (Fuller) replied to Mrs. Juga, ‘Yes, I have to.'” Mrs. Juga told investigators she attempted to shut the door and was shot a couple of times. She eventually locked herself in a bathroom and called 911.

Detectives later interviewed a cousin of Fuller who stated Fuller arrived at her house around 11 p.m. on Thursday. She indicated Fuller stated he went to Juga’s house. The complaint said “(Fuller) admitted he then shot (Kaylie Juga).” The complaint said Kaylie’s mother “came running, and so he shot her too and then fled the residence.” The cousin also told authorities “(Fuller) told her that, after he had shot the two individuals, he changed clothes, got on his bike and was picked up by a friend.”

The next morning, Friday, May 10, Fuller’s cousin contacted the Kenosha Police Department and indicated Fuller wished to turn himself in.

Fuller is due back in court for a status conference on July 26.

Kaylie Juga was remembering in a visitation earlier this week. A private funeral service was held afterward. A GoFundMe page was set up to support the Juga family.