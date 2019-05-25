8 people rescued from river in Rock County after 4 canoes overturn

ROCK COUNTY — Eight people were rescued after their canoes overturned on the Yahara River in Rock County on Saturday, May 25.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called shortly before 3 p.m., to the Murwin Park area near Caledonia Road and County Highway H in Fulton Township.

Upon arrival, seven people were in the water clinging to logs and yelling for help and one person was pinned under a submerged log. Officials say the water was fast moving with a strong current.

Authorities were able to get everyone out of the water. The person pinned under the log was transported to a local hospital.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office cautions the public against canoeing, kayaking, or other paddle sports on the Yahara River, Badfish Creek, Turtle Creek, and Sugar River at this time due to the high waters and extremely swift current.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office also recommends people participating in paddle sports wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life vest or flotation device with a buckle or zipper that is the proper size for the intended wearer.