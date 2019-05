Bucks’ Beer Garden to host live music on Wednesdays this summer

MILWAUKEE — Get your dancing shoes on because live music is coming to the Deer District this summer.

According to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Beer Garden — located outside Fiserv Forum — will hold a free summer music series on Wednesdays, beginning May 29 through Aug. 28.

β€œThe Beer Garden is a prime setting to host local music on summer evenings,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. β€œWe look forward to inviting the community to gather in The Beer Garden for a great time all summer long.”

Here’s a look at the performance schedule:

Wednesday, May 29 – Rudy and Vee

Wednesday, June 5 – Ryan McIntyre

Wednesday, June 12 – Joe Wray

Wednesday, June 19 – Barbara Stephan And Pete Mac

Wednesday, June 26 – Jake Warne

Wednesday, July 3 – Jake Warne

Wednesday, July 10 – Joe Wray

Wednesday, July 17 – Barbara Stephan and Peter Mac

Wednesday, July 24 – Jake Warne

Wednesday, July 31 – Ian Ash Of The Last Bees

Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Marr’Lo Prada

Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Joe Wray

Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Barbara Stephan and Peter Mac

Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Jake Warne

For more information on the music series, CLICK HERE.