Bucks’ Beer Garden to host live music on Wednesdays this summer

MILWAUKEE — Get your dancing shoes on because live music is coming to the Deer District this summer.
According to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Beer Garden — located outside Fiserv Forum — will hold a free summer music series on Wednesdays, beginning May 29 through Aug. 28.
“The Beer Garden is a prime setting to host local music on summer evenings,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “We look forward to inviting the community to gather in The Beer Garden for a great time all summer long.”
Here’s a look at the performance schedule:
Wednesday, May 29 – Rudy and Vee
Wednesday, June 5 – Ryan McIntyre
Wednesday, June 12 – Joe Wray
Wednesday, June 19 – Barbara Stephan And Pete Mac
Wednesday, June 26 – Jake Warne
Wednesday, July 3 – Jake Warne
Wednesday, July 10 – Joe Wray
Wednesday, July 17 – Barbara Stephan and Peter Mac
Wednesday, July 24 – Jake Warne
Wednesday, July 31 – Ian Ash Of The Last Bees
Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Marr’Lo Prada
Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Joe Wray
Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Barbara Stephan and Peter Mac
Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Jake Warne
