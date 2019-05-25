Bucks’ Beer Garden to host live music on Wednesdays this summer

MILWAUKEE — Get your dancing shoes on because live music is coming to the Deer District this summer.

According to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Beer Garden — located outside Fiserv Forum — will hold a free summer music series on Wednesdays, beginning May 29 through Aug. 28.

“The Beer Garden is a prime setting to host local music on summer evenings,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “We look forward to inviting the community to gather in The Beer Garden for a great time all summer long.”

Here’s a look at the performance schedule:

Wednesday, May 29 – Rudy and Vee

Wednesday, June 5 – Ryan McIntyre

Wednesday, June 12 – Joe Wray

Wednesday, June 19 – Barbara Stephan And Pete Mac

Wednesday, June 26 – Jake Warne

Wednesday, July 3 – Jake Warne

Wednesday, July 10 – Joe Wray

Wednesday, July 17 – Barbara Stephan and Peter Mac

Wednesday, July 24 – Jake Warne

Wednesday, July 31 – Ian Ash Of The Last Bees

Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Marr’Lo Prada

Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Joe Wray

Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Barbara Stephan and Peter Mac

Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Jake Warne

For more information on the music series, CLICK HERE.