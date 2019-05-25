Report: Family with ties to Wisconsin injured in wrong-way crash in Michigan

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. — A family with ties to Wisconsin was involved in a wrong-way crash in Michigan on Saturday, May 25 — according to a report from WMTV.

Michigan State Police report around 2 a.m., a wrong-way driver was traveling on M-14 near Ford Road in Superior Township, when they struck another vehicle head-on.

Information from MSP Brighton Post regarding a double fatal traffic crash which occurred early this morning (2:04 am). Preliminary investigation indicates a wrong way driver on M-14 near Ford Rd struck a vehicle head on. 2 fatalities, 2 critical, 2 minor injuries. Updates to come — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 25, 2019

Police say the wrong-way driver was a woman from Ann Arbor, who died at the scene. A female driver and child passenger in the car the Ann Arbor woman struck, also died — Michigan State Police confirm.

Update #4. Adult female driver of the vehicle NOT at fault has been taken off of life support and has passed away. Condolences to the family, who at this time is still asking for privacy and limited information regarding identities to be released. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 25, 2019

A report from Big Ten Network says University of Wisconsin assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore was involved in the crash. BTN’s report says Moore’s wife and daughter were killed in the crash.

Happy Mother’s Day to my outstanding wife, @queenjen29 and thank you for that you do for our family! #Blessed #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/wwsTsqbpAX — Howard Moore (@Howard_Moore) May 12, 2019

A report from WMTV says they’ve reached out to UW Athletics for more information. Shortly after 1 p.m., Patrick Herb responded saying “Unfortunately I don’t have anything to confirm at this time.”

WMTV reports two other victims were involved in the crash. Two of the four survivors are in critical condition, and the other two suffered minor injuries.

All the amazing people at Wisconsin.. nobody put a smile on your face like Jen and Coach Moore 💔💔💔. Prayers up. — Jordan Taylor (@JMTaylor11) May 25, 2019

Please pray for @BadgerMBB Coach Howard Moore and his family during this unimaginably tough time. 😢🙏🏾 — Vitto Brown (@SenseiSwat33) May 25, 2019

Everyone say a prayer for @Howard_Moore and his family during this devastating time. Badger family is with you! — Duje Dukan (@dujedukan) May 25, 2019

WMTV says UW Athletics is expected to release a statement this afternoon.

