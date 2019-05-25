Report: Family with ties to Wisconsin injured in wrong-way crash in Michigan

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. — A family with ties to Wisconsin was involved in a wrong-way crash in Michigan on Saturday, May 25 — according to a report from WMTV.
Michigan State Police report around 2 a.m., a wrong-way driver was traveling on M-14 near Ford Road in Superior Township, when they struck another vehicle head-on.
Police say the wrong-way driver was a woman from Ann Arbor, who died at the scene. A female driver and child passenger in the car the Ann Arbor woman struck, also died — Michigan State Police confirm.
A report from Big Ten Network says University of Wisconsin assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore was involved in the crash. BTN’s report says Moore’s wife and daughter were killed in the crash.
A report from WMTV says they’ve reached out to UW Athletics for more information. Shortly after 1 p.m., Patrick Herb responded saying “Unfortunately I don’t have anything to confirm at this time.”
WMTV reports two other victims were involved in the crash. Two of the four survivors are in critical condition, and the other two suffered minor injuries.
WMTV says UW Athletics is expected to release a statement this afternoon.
