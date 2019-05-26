2-Time State Medalist in boy’s golf looking for another title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTLAND--Piercen Hunt is a junior at Arrowhead High School. He is on the varsity golf team. Piercen is the 2-time State Medalist in boy's golf. He is seeking his third straight title this spring. Piercen is right-handed, but golf's left-handed because of his days of playing hockey in Canada. Piercen has lived in Canada and the Netherlands along with the USA. He has learned to speak French and Dutch besides English. Piercen is committed to play at the University of Illinois after high school.

Piercen Hunt

Arrowhead H.S. Junior

Golf