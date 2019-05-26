× Police: Man stole purse from North Shore Bank, attempted purchases with stolen cards at Home Depot

BROOKFIELD — Police need your help identifying a man accused of stealing a purse from North Sore Bank on Bluemound Road near Moorland Road.

It happened May 16 just after 1 p.m.

Police said the man entered the bank and gained entry to the third floor offices, where he stole the purse containing multiple credit cards.

He then went to Home Depot in Waukesha, where he attempted numerous purchases using the stolen credit cards.

Police described the man as black, standing 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, wearing a bright red shirt and matching bright red shoes.

He was caught on camera leaving the bank in a black SUV.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Brookfield police.