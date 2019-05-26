× ‘Whopper Loans’ promotion: Burger King offers to eat student loan debt for select customers

MIAMI Fla. — Burger King has launched a new campaign, aimed a paying off student loan debt.

Company officials announced the “Whopper Loans” promotion on on social media Thursday, May 23.

The company will pay off up to $250,000 in student loan debt for select graduates across the country between May 23 and June 6.

To enter the contest, customers have to download the Burger King app and make a purchase using the app.

The customer will then input their monthly student loan payment amount into the app.

Winners will be chosen at random.

The grand prize provides up to $100,000 for post-secondary student loan repayment.

Weekly prizes, 300 in total, provide up to $500 towards your monthly payments.

Customers are limited to one entry per person per week during the promotion period.

