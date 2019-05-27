Armed suspect tries to carjack veteran of Vietnam War in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 66-year-old veteran of the Vietnam War going to check on his garden in Milwaukee Monday morning, May 27 when an armed gunman attempted to take his car.

The attempted carjacking on Saylee Vang happened around 9 a.m. near 60th and Carmen on the city's northwest side -- and it was caught on camera.

Vang told FOX6 News, three young men approached him and demanded the keys to his car. He said no -- and they took off. Vang told FOX6 News he attempted to chase them before returning to his car and going after them. He said the suspects fired four shots at his vehicle. One shot struck a neighbor's car.

Vang was not hurt.

Vang came to the United States in 1979. But he served in Laos, helping U.S. troops from 1971 through 1975.

This is a developing story.