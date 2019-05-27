Cedarburg volunteers work to build all-inclusive park: ‘Moms can feel safe dropping off their kids’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG -- A park built for those most in need was the creed for construction crews in Cedarburg working to build an all-inclusive playground in Willowbrooke Park. Construction supervisors told FOX6 News on Monday, May 27 the playground would have handicap accessible rides and play equipment -- so kids wouldn't have to be left out, and parents wouldn't have to worry about their children getting hurt.

"Everybody's working hard and getting stuff done," said Rachel Rizzo, playground developer.

In a public place, roughly 100 people worked to bring the playground to life.

"About 10 of us from the neighborhood and the community who wanted to put together an all-inclusive playground," Rizzo said.

Willowbrooke Park in Cedarburg was transformed into a construction site for a week.

"I just happened to stumble across this on a web page," said Rick Smith, a volunteer.

Volunteers worked to build the all-inclusive park for children with physical and mental impairments.

"We're going to have a toddler area, a 2 to 5 area, a 5 to 12 area," Rizzo said. "We have some special features. It's called an inclusive orbit. It's a merry go-round that a wheelchair can roll onto and ride with other kids."

The project was expected to cost around $225,000 and was designed for everyone to use with ease.

"Safety for your children is the key element in everything. In all aspects, no matter where you are, kids are first," Smith said.

"Parents and moms can feel safe dropping off their kids," Rizzo said.

The playground project is still in need of volunteers. If you are willing to share some of your time and talent, you are invited to CLICK HERE AND SIGN UP. Keep in mind, volunteers should wear close-toed shoes and dress for the weather (rain or shine). They work from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. until the project is done.