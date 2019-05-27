× Sheriff: 2 men facing multiple charges after separate OWI incidents in Racine County

RACINE — Two men are each facing multiple charges following separate OWI incidents in Racine County Sunday, May 26.

Around 5:33 p.m., police received a complaint of a motorcycle that wiped out and was bleeding from his face at McHenry St. and the Burlington Bypass STH 36 in the Town of Burlington.

When Racine County deputies arrived on scene, the man riding the motorcycle ran from the scene. He was identified as a 40-year-old man from Wind Lake. He was taken into custody a short time later by deputies on scene, and it was found that he had four previous OWI convictions, had a .02 restriction on his driver’s license, and was currently on probation — which included the rule that he was not to consume alcohol.

The man submitted to standard field sobriety tests and had a preliminary breath test with a result more than 11 times his legal limit of .02. It was determined the man’s ability to safely operate the vehicle was impaired, and he was arrested for felony operate while intoxicated, 5th offense and misdemeanor instruction.

The man received medical treatment for his injuries and was moved to the Racine County Jail on a $5,300 bond and a hold by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. HE was also cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

Around 6:45 p.m., police recieved a call of an injury accident near CTH D and Milwaukee Ave. in the Village of Rochester. The operator of one of the vehicles was identified as a 57-year-old Rochester man. The other vehicle was driven by a 48-year-old Muskego woman, who sustained injuries from the crash.

The Rochester man refused to complete standard field sobriety tests at the request of a deputy. The man said he was going to fail the tests anyway. The man was found to have three previous OWI convictions and a .02 restriction of his driver’s license. He did submit to a preliminary breath test with a result more than 10 times his legal limit of .02. He was arrested for felony while intoxicated, fourth offense causing injury and was cited for failure to yield right of way.