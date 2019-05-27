UW assistant coach Howard Moore up, walking after crash killed wife, daughter

MADISON — University of Wisconsin officials said Monday, May 27 assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore was up and walking at a hospital after a weekend automobile wreck in Michigan that killed his wife and daughter.

The school also said Moore’s son, Jerell, had been released from a hospital and was in the care of family.

Moore’s wife, Jennifer, and daughter Jaidyn were killed early Saturday in the crash on the M-14 highway in Washtenaw County. Authorities said a 23-year-old woman was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the Detroit-area freeway when she struck a car head-on that was carrying the Moore family. The woman was also killed.

Moore, a Chicago native, played at Wisconsin from 1990-95 and was head coach at Illinois-Chicago before returning to his alma mater during the 2015-16 season.

