‘We CAN get better. And it starts with me:’ Giannis, Bucks look forward to bright future

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks met with the media at the team’s training facility on Monday, May 27 after their season-ending loss to the Toronto Raptors over the weekend. It was an opportunity for players to talk about the Eastern Conference Finals — and the future for the team.

“A lot of teams say they can better, but we CAN get better. And it starts with me,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis said reflecting on the last 6 years and the journey this team and city has made…is emotional. Thinks of all the sweat, hard work and time that went into a successful season. Wants to see the entire team return. #Bucks — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) May 27, 2019

“The biggest thing for us is we fell short of our goal,” said Pat Connaughton. “We have to build upon it to make sure it doesn’t happen next year.”

Malcolm Brogdon didn’t say much except “we’ll see” about his future with the Bucks. Did say he learned he could bounce back from injury at a high level. Wants to continue to work on his versatility as a player in offseason. #Bucks — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) May 27, 2019

“The fans were great. They gave us so much energy. Won us a lot of games at home,” said Khris Middleton.

Khris Middleton acknowledges there’s something special about #Bucks basketball and reflected on how far him and Giannis have come, but also weighs his future based on what’s best for his family. — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) May 27, 2019

The one takeaway #Bucks are echoing about the personality of this years team: “fun” All had a smile on their face talking about the culture Mike Budenholzer and the coaching staff put into place here. — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) May 27, 2019

When the Bucks returned home to Milwaukee over the weekend, fans were at the airport to greet the team. Check out the video below — and the reaction Giannis got from fans.

