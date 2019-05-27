‘We CAN get better. And it starts with me:’ Giannis, Bucks look forward to bright future

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks met with the media at the team’s training facility on Monday, May 27 after their season-ending loss to the Toronto Raptors over the weekend. It was an opportunity for players to talk about the Eastern Conference Finals — and the future for the team.
“A lot of teams say they can better, but we CAN get better. And it starts with me,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo.
“The biggest thing for us is we fell short of our goal,” said Pat Connaughton. “We have to build upon it to make sure it doesn’t happen next year.”
“The fans were great. They gave us so much energy. Won us a lot of games at home,” said Khris Middleton.
When the Bucks returned home to Milwaukee over the weekend, fans were at the airport to greet the team. Check out the video below — and the reaction Giannis got from fans.