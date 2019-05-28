Police: Argument leads to man fatally shooting girlfriend’s father in Caledonia

Posted 5:56 pm, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:21PM, May 28, 2019

CALEDONIA — A 55-year-old man is dead after an argument with his daughter’s live-in boyfriend led to gunfire in Caledonia, according to police. It happened at a home on Tanglewood Avenue on Tuesday, May 28.

Officials say during the argument, the 55-year-old father fired a round from a handgun at his daughter and her boyfriend.

The couple retreated to a bedroom, police say, and the daughter’s boyfriend armed himself with a rifle.

Fatal shooting on Tanglewood Avenue in Caledonia

Caledonia authorities say the incident progressed and the boyfriend shot the 55-year-old old ” to defend himself and his girlfriend.”

Officials say the 55-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Fatal shooting on Tanglewood Avenue in Caledonia

The incident remains under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office for Wednesday, May 29.

Fatal shooting on Tanglewood Avenue in Caledonia

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.