Police: Argument leads to man fatally shooting girlfriend’s father in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A 55-year-old man is dead after an argument with his daughter’s live-in boyfriend led to gunfire in Caledonia, according to police. It happened at a home on Tanglewood Avenue on Tuesday, May 28.

Officials say during the argument, the 55-year-old father fired a round from a handgun at his daughter and her boyfriend.

The couple retreated to a bedroom, police say, and the daughter’s boyfriend armed himself with a rifle.

Caledonia authorities say the incident progressed and the boyfriend shot the 55-year-old old ” to defend himself and his girlfriend.”

Officials say the 55-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident remains under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office for Wednesday, May 29.