‘Possibility…it’s fentanyl-laced:’ Medical examiner concerned over spike in overdose deaths in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY -- The Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office issued a warning after three suspected overdose deaths within a 12-hour period over the Memorial Day weekend.

"It's a battle every day," said Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall.

Hall called the noticeable spike in suspected overdoses alarming.

"Over the course of the past three weeks in Kenosha, we've had one suspected overdose death," Hall said. "To have that many suspected overdose deaths in such a short span...that immediately puts up a red flag for me."

It was not immediately clear whether the deaths were related, or what was in the system of the deceased. As of Tuesday, May 28, the medical examiner was awaiting toxicology reports for all three cases -- a process that can sometimes take months.

"There's a possibility that it's fentanyl-laced. We don't know that for a fact though. It's possible that purity levels are higher. We don't know that either," said Hall.

Regardless of what specifically was in their system, Hall said she believes drugs are a major problem in the community, and people need help overcoming this.

"This is concerning to us, and we want to have people get on the right path to good health," Hall said.

Hall encouraged everyone to carry Narcan with them at all times. FOX6 News was told the county's division of health offers free Narcan after you participate in a free training seminar.

