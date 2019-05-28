MILWAUKEE -- May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Meijer Pharmacist Josh Haas joined the FOX6 WakeUp News team to talk about products to protect your skin.
Protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays this summer
-
‘Avengers: Endgame’ is now in theaters, and here are some Marvel toys your kids will want
-
‘More convenient:’ Meijer launches Consumer Drug Take-Back Program with kiosks in all stores
-
Hosting a Bucks watch party for Game 5? Fear the Deer gear you may want
-
Sunscreen enters bloodstream after just 1 day of use, study says
-
Majority of sunscreens would flunk proposed FDA safety tests, report to say
-
-
May 22
-
Prosecutors: Man accused in thefts at Walmart, Meijer, Home Depot may be responsible for 23 others
-
‘The most I’ve ever been judged:’ Woman details being kicked off plane with baby for skin condition
-
CR’s top tested 2019 sunscreens
-
Chicago ‘beer spa’ lets customers soak in a warm tub of suds
-
-
Recognize him? Police seek bank robber who implied weapon at 37th and Villard
-
Make a list: All the gear you need for tailing, taking in game at Miller Park
-
Oak Creek police release pictures, audio from August 2018 officer-involved shooting