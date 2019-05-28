Protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays this summer

Posted 7:43 am, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01AM, May 28, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Meijer Pharmacist Josh Haas joined the FOX6 WakeUp News team to talk about products to protect your skin.

