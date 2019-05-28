Summer camp options for kids at Discovery World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- School is almost out for the summer. So how are you going to keep the kids busy while they are out of the classroom and away from their athletics? Brian Kramp is live at Discovery World with a look at their summer camp program. CLICK HERE to learn much more about the Summer Camp options for 2019 at Discovery World.

About Discovery World (from website)

Discovery World is Milwaukee’s premier, non-profit science and technology center for the whole family. Our 120,000 sq. ft. center offers fun and educational experiences and features interactive exhibits, the Reiman Aquarium, educational labs and programs, and other exciting activities.