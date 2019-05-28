Woman accused of exposing 10-year-old girl to unwarranted medical treatments

MILWAUKEE — Alisha Newman of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is charged in Milwaukee County with child abuse. She is accused of exposing a 10-year-old girl to harm by allegedly indicating the child has medical ailments that she does not — and demanding treatments that would only make the child sicker. Newman faces the following criminal charges:

Physical abuse of a child – recklessly cause great bodily harm

Neglecting a child – consequence is great bodily harm

According to the criminal complaint, Newman brought the girl to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin on May 7. The complaint indicates the child’s “skin looked pale and ashen. (The child) appeared severely ill.” A rapid response was called — and the girl was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

During the child’s hospitalization, the complaint says Newman told medical staff the girl was “diagnosed with dysautonomia, muscular dystrophy, mitochondrial disease, hyper tension and hypo tension, and severe dysmotility.” The child was confirmed to have a pacemaker on her heart, a port to receive IV fluids and a feeding tube.

The complaint indicates the medical staff at Children’s knew of this child from previous visits. Court records indicated the child was tested in November 2016 as well as October 2017 — and found no evidence to support a “diagnosis of muscular dystrophy or mitochondrial disease.” As the complaint says, the “test results, which were negative, were also communicated via email to the defendant.”

Doctors did a thorough review of the child’s medical records and indicated there was a “concerning pattern of conduct on the part of the defendant, who has routinely provided false or misleading information to medical providers rendering medical treatment to (the child).” The complaint indicates Newman had done this in multiple states including Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio, North Carolina and Tennessee. A doctor indicated the girl was “being misdiagnosed and was undergoing multiple unwarranted medical procedures, many of which posed risk to (the child’s) life.”

If convicted on either of the charges, Newman would face a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.