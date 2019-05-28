Woman accused of stabbing MCTS driver due in court for preliminary hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The woman accused of stabbing a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) driver is expected in court on Tuesday afternoon, May 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Court documents described the actions of Betty Roberts as a "rampage." She is charged with battery to a transit operator.

The assault happened near 76th and Appleton on Wednesday, May 15. Officials said Roberts refused to pay the bus fare around 3:30 p.m. When confronted by the driver, officials said she became both verbally and physically abusive to the bus driver. MCTS officials said the bus driver suffered minor injuries to his arm when the woman climbed over the driver’s security shield and stabbed him.

Roberts told investigators she “uses crack and heroin” and “had no recollection of the incident.” She said she did not remember boarding a bus at Appleton and Capitol, and did not recall jumping over the partition and stabbing the driver.

MCTS officials told FOX6 News the bus driver was doing well, considering what he went through.