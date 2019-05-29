Ground to be broken on 3 new hotels in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Iowa-based Hawkeye Hotels and Minnesota-based JR Hospitality announced on Wednesday, May 29 that it will break ground on three new hotels within one block of downtown Milwaukee. These are the first Milwaukee properties for Hawkeye Hotels.

Together, the companies are constructing two buildings that will house three hotels. One building will contain both the Home2 Suites (115 guest rooms) and Tru (100 guest rooms), both Hilton lines, while the other is a Holiday Inn Express (116 guest rooms), an IHG hotel. Each of these brands is a first for downtown Milwaukee.

Both buildings will be located on the west side of North Jefferson Street between East Michigan and East Clybourn streets. This location is just a few steps from a pedestrian tunnel that leads to the Historic Third Ward, a mixed-use neighborhood with hundreds of businesses, plus art galleries, specialty stores, restaurants, industrial space and more.

Amenities at the Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton include a shared fitness center and indoor pool. The Holiday Inn Express will include a fitness center open 24 hours per day, seven days per week and a business center.