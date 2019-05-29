SeaWorld crews rescued sea lion pup rescued after head got stuck in diver’s mask

Posted 7:45 pm, May 29, 2019, by

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- SeaWorld crews rescued a young sea lion Tuesday, May 28 after beachgoers noticed a diver's swim mask lodged around its neck.

When the male sea lion pup was spotted at Swami's Beach in Encinitas, he was malnourished and dehydrated, according to SeaWorld San Diego. The mask, estimated to have been wrapped around the pup's neck for several weeks, was preventing it from foraging and eating.

After the rescue team cut the mask off, they saw the resulting wound on the pup's neck was infected. Rescuers brought the pup to SeaWorld's Animal Health and Rescue Center, where a veterinarian treated the pup and gave him an antibiotic.

The park will monitor the pup during his rehabilitation in hopes of returning him to the ocean in the next few months.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.