Surveillance: Trio of women attack, mace Value Beauty employee in brazen robbery

Posted 5:59 pm, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10PM, May 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- A brazen beauty store robbery in Milwaukee was all caught on camera. Surveillance video shows three suspects attack and mace Value Beauty employees during the wild theft near Fond du Lac and Hampton Avenues.

The robbery happened Saturday, April 18. It started with one female crouching behind the Value Beauty counter, taking items off the wall. Another appears to be on the lookout. She can be seen pulling something out of her pocket as an employee carrying a box begins to approach.

The woman can be seen aiming and spraying a cloud of what investigators say is mace directly into the employee's face to buy more time. Back behind the counter, another person can be seen climbing over, knocking down mannequin heads on her way up. The hair snatching gets more intense before the trio runs for the exit.

Jesus Gonzalez

"When the girls are coming I try to stop them right here," said Jesus Gonzalez, works at Value Beauty.

Jesus Gonzalez, an employee, attempted to step in.

"That's when she attacked me. She sprayed the pepper spray in my face. She scratched my face too," said Gonzalez.

One by one, Gonzalez can be seen on video trying to stop the three suspects, scuffling with the lats one on her way out.

"My face burned like very bad, like so bad," said Gonzalez.

Shaherah Edwards

The store says the suspects made off with $1,000 worth of hair weaves. Gonzalez says the heist was fast.

"We couldn't do anything when she sprayed my face," said Gonzalez.

Investigators were only able to identify one of the brazen thieves. Prosecutors say Shaherah Edwards admitted to having mace and throwing the can at Gonzalez who's still shaken by the encounter.

"Nervous sometimes. Something like this would never happen before," said Gonzalez.

The store had to shut down for a little bit after the incident. They're back open and the employees are doing OK.

Edwards is expected to appear in court on June 6. Police are working to identify the other women involved.

