Help your kids avoid brain drain this summer with Toys that Teach

Posted 10:13 am, May 30, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Toys are an essential part of childhood. Who says they can't be both fun and educational? Toy expert Sherry Artemenko stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Thursday, May 30 to chat with Angelica and Nicole about toys that help keep kids sharp when they aren't in school.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.