Kettle Moraine student chosen as Wisconsin winner in Doodle for Google competition

DELFIELD — A talented student in Delafield could soon have her art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions to see. Google is announcing the 53 State and Territory winners in its 11th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest open to K-12 students across the United States to redesign the Google logo inspired by the theme “When I grow up, I hope…”.

Ella Hannes, a 7th grader from Kettle Moraine Middle School in Dousman, is one of the 53 State and Territory Winners with her doodle, “We All Fit”. Ella’s doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year.

To help their favorites succeed, everyone across the USA can vote for their favorite doodle from the 53 State and Territory Winners. Voting will be open from June 3rd-June 7th on this site: http://www.google.com/doodle4google/vote.html, and the public vote will determine the Five National Finalists (one in each grade group). Google will announce these five National Finalists in June, one of which will have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

The National Winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

To see a full list of state winners and to vote online, visit: http://www.google.com/doodle4google/vote.html