Summerfest unveils foods, beverages and merchandise line for 2019 Big Gig

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest revealed new foods and beverages, in addition to the 2019 merchandise line, during a special event at Maier Festival Park on Thursday, May 30.

Summerfest is rolling out the following new food and beverage experiences:

Pizza Man – new this year, featuring whole pizza and pizza slice options, in addition to homemade eggplant fries, located in American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt area

Red Bull Bar – new this year, featuring a variety of Red Bull themed cocktails, adjacent to JoJo’s Martini Lounge

Vintage 1968 Wine Bar – new this year, featuring wines by the glass and bottle, located along the lakewalk, near the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite

In addition, the following vendors are adding new locations:

Belair Cantina – adding second location in the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Miller Lite and CBS 58

Pepsi® Beverage Station – a third location is being added in the South Marketplace area

Saz’s Express – adding new location at the Ethnic Village

Sil’s Mini Donuts – adding new location near the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite

New foods this year include the Piggy Mac Sub from Cousin’s Subs, Big Gig™ Burger from AJ Bombers, Pete’s Pops at Belair Cantina, Unicorn Popcorn from Little Sweetie’s Specialty Treat Wagon, Klement’s Sausage Platter, and the Meatball Cone from Venice Club.

PHOTO GALLERY

The Specialized Marketing Group (TSMGI) also debuted on Thursday a variety of exclusive Summerfest merchandise – over 40 items, available to purchase prior to the festival at store.summerfest.com/merchandise. During the festival, shoppers can visit the three Summerfest Store locations at Maier Festival Park. Local artists are featured as part of the festival’s “Homegrown Collection,” including Leslie Phillips of Orange Pops!, Kamryn Boelk of Permanent Baggage, Staci Yates of Fiore, and Adam and Lisa Gilson of Giltees.

Also new this year — Summerfest developed a partnership with Islands of Brilliance, an experiential project-based learning program for children and young adults on the autism spectrum. Islands of Brilliance students participated in a Summerfest workshop earlier this year, and their designs will be featured on select merchandise.

Summerfest begins on June 26, and runs through July 7.