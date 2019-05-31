Jack’s American Pub supports fallen MPD Officer Rittner with fundraiser

MILWAUKEE — The community came together to show support for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner and his family Friday evening, May 31.

A fundraiser was held to help the Rittner family at Jack’s American Pub on Brady Street in Milwaukee.

“It was very evident that people wanted to help and they want to show their support in any way that they can,” said Alison Schaefer, classmate of Caroline Rittner.

At the event, donations were accepted and raffle prizes were up for grabs with proceeds going toward the Rittner family.

Rittner was killed on Feb. 6 while executing a search warrant near 12th and Manitoba with the Milwaukee Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit. He leaves behind an expecting wife, and young son.