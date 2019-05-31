Last large portion of Bradley Center comes tumbling down in downtown Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The last large portion of the old Bradley Center came tumbling down on Friday morning, May 31.

The 30-year-old building has been taken down bit by bit because it has been replaced by Fiserv Forum. Plans for what will fill the space have not been finalized.

Demolition officials said 90 percent of the Bradley Center structure was being recycled or reused -- with beneficiaries including the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and Milwaukee Public Schools.

The roof on Milwaukee’s Bradley Center was demolished on Sunday, Jan. 13. Officials at Advantage Blasting & Demolition, based in Pennsylvania, shared video of the demolition on their Facebook page.

The Bradley Center’s demolition is expected to be finished by the summer 2019.