Milwaukee High School of the Arts Jazz Ensemble showcases their award-winning harmonies

Posted 10:40 am, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:41AM, May 31, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee High School of the Arts Jazz Ensemble stopped by the Real Milwaukee studios on Friday, May 31 to show off their impressive pipes. The school's vocal music director, Raymond Roberts, appeared alongside his talented students -- expressing how proud he is of his team.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.