MILWAUKEE -- Bring out the wands, the cloaks and the Sorting Hat! On Friday, May 31, the Pabst Theatre Group announced the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be performing Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire live this December at the Riverside! Mark Niehaus, president and executive director of the Riverside Theater, stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios to talk about how excited he is for the show!

