Prisoner charged with attacking 2 guards in northern Wisconsin jail

Posted 7:00 am, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01AM, May 31, 2019

WAUPUN, Wis. — A Waupun prison inmate is facing charges after he was accused of trying to choke one correctional officer and punched another.

Both officers were taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital following the May 3 attack in the prison’s health service unit. Twenty-seven-year-old David Byrd is facing charges of strangulation and suffocation and battery. Byrd is serving life in prison for a 2012 Milwaukee County homicide.

Prosecutors say Byrd attacked one officer who took his designer sunglasses and tried to choke the other officer who tried to intervene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.