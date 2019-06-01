RACINE -- The Chat d'Eau Cat Show was the place to be for cat lovers on Saturday morning, June 1. Christina stopped by the event to learn about all the fancy felines. The huge show features 12 rings of judging, and fun for the whole family!
Spending a purr-fect day at the Chat d’Eau Cat Show
June 1
