YouTube, Snapchat, other services down Sunday due to eastern US congestion

NEW YORK — Google officials said users of YouTube and other services were seeing errors or slow performance Sunday, June 2 due to high levels of network congestion in the eastern United States.

YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite services were affected, but Google officials said they believed they has identified the cause of the congestion, and expected to return to normal service shortly. The company first identified the issue on its Google Cloud status dashboard at 2:25 p.m. CST.

The sound of millions of cat videos being suddenly silenced reverberated across the internet, and #YouTubeDOWN was a trending topic on Twitter.

If YouTube isn't loading for you or you're experiencing error messages, we're working to fix it! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 2, 2019

We're aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from using the app 😥 Hang tight! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) June 2, 2019