× MPD seeks video, help to ID suspect(s) in triple shooting outside Miramar Theatre

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in the triple shooting that occurred outside Miramar Theatre on the city’s east side on Saturday, June 1.

Around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Milwaukee police say a fight broke out among concertgoers inside the theater. As patrons began to exit the theater, an unknown suspect began to fire multiple gunshots into the crowd of people leaving. A 25-year-old man, and two 20-year-old women were struck by gunfire. All three suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to The Miramar Theatre’s website, a $10 “Summer Jam” concert was happening at the venue Saturday evening.

If you have any information or any cellphone video capturing this incident, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video