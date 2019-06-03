President Trump, first lady to meet Queen Elizabeth II for lunch during state visit

Posted 6:17 am, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:32AM, June 3, 2019

 

President Donald Trump is poised to have lunch with Queen Elizabeth II.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will begin their two-day state visit with a reception and lunch at Buckingham Palace on Monday.

President Trump is expected to be greeted with significant protests throughout his time in London.

The lunch with the monarch should largely be free of the thorny political issues that await President Trump later in his visit to London, including meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May just days before she steps aside as the head of her political party.

